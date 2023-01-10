Abenaki erasure discussion set for Jan. 15

V

era Longtoe Sheehan, a member of the Elnu Abenaki tribe, will present an eye-opening and inspiring talk at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 via Zoom.

Regional Indigenous culture began long before the Green Mountain State was named and had endured colonization; it continues to this day. Longtoe Sheehan will cover the three Es of the Abenaki experience — erasure, eugenics and ethnocide — while sharing the history of the strength and resiliency of the Abenaki people, who continue to persevere in the face of adversity.

An educator, activist and artist, Longtoe Sheehan is the executive director of the Vermont Abenaki Artists Association and founder of the Abenaki Arts and Education Center. Her work helps to bridge the gap between the Native American and the non-Native communities by developing dynamic museum exhibitions, cultural heritage events, education programs and resources.

She serves on the Vermont Humanities Council Executive Board and the Act 1 Working Group. Previously, she worked at the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian.

To view the presentation, get the Zoom link here shortly before 2 p.m. on Jan. 15.

This talk is sponsored by the Chittenden County Historical Society.