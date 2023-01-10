Soup to Nuts Supper to benefit Chester Universalist Parish to be held Jan. 14

The First Universalist Parish of Chester, located at 211 North St. in Chester’s Historic Stone Village, welcomes everyone to its community soup fundraiser from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. The menu includes soup or chili, salad, crusty bread, nuts, beverage and dessert.

Church members are doing the cooking and promise a variety of soups and desserts to satisfy every palate. Hearty, vegan and gluten-free options will be available.

Meals will be served in-house or can be packed for take-out for the whole family. At $15 per meal, this is a delicious, affordable treat.

For more information, contact chestervtuu@gmail.com.