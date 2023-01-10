Stone Village Poetry Experience returns Jan. 12

It’s time to pull out your poetry notebook for Series II of the Stone Village Poetry Experience. The Poetry Slams and Workshops will be led by Tuck Wunderle and surprise guest collaborators.

They will take place on Thursdays through March at the First Universalist Parish, 211 North St., in Chester’s Stone Village.

All are invited to take part. Whether you come to share your poetry or to listen, we guarantee that you will have fun and be inspired.

The Poetry Experience will offer Poetry Slams at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, Feb. 9, and March 9. Poetry Slams are light-hearted competitive events during which judges made up of audience members rate each poet’s reading. Green Mountain High and Emerson College graduate and published poet Tuck Wunderle returns as slam master.

Poetry Workshops will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26 and Feb. 23. Participants bring poems to share and receive feedback from workshop attendees. Sessions start at 7 p.m. and will be held in the Social Hall at the First Universalist Parish. Wunderle also will be the workshop leader.

Poets who participate in all three slams can compete for $25, $50 and $100 prizes. Click here for more information about slams.

For more information about the Stone Village Poetry Experience, contact Tuck Wunderle at tuckerman@terrigenous.com.