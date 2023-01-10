Whiting Library events encourage fun reading activities in January
At the same time, you can meet the new library director, Pamela Johnson-Spurlock, and library assistant, Colleen Garvey.
Plus, there is a Hobby Month raffle prize drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Library patrons may earn raffle prize tickets simply by checking out the library in January. Caregivers with young children are encouraged to come to the library for Story Hour with Youth Services Librarian Carrie Roy King at 11 a.m. every Friday.
You can watch the library’s indoor garden grow, sit for a spell and work on our community puzzle in the reading
room and check out the Lunar New Year and Hobby Month decorations, games and activities.
Taking advantage of the long winter by spending some quality time reading library books with kids, you can set up your children for success. All ages can now pick up a January Reading Challenge Kit packed with fun goodies and reading incentives. Hard backs, paperbacks, e-books, graphic novels, magazines and audiobooks all count toward the challenge.
Find out more about the Whiting Library by clicking here or by calling 802-875-2277.
