College News

Jan 11, 2023
Jonathan Griffin of West Townshend, a sophomore Business Administration major at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C., was named to the fall 2022 President’s List. The President’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
Stonehill College of Easton, Mass., announces that the following students have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester:
Aaron Merrill of Ludlow and
Grace Tyrrell of Cavendish.
To qualify for this honor, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have successfully completed all courses for which they were registered.
Lacy Hudson of Grafton was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester at Lasell University of Newton, Mass. To be named to the Lasell Dean’s List, students must complete at least 12 credits as a full-time student and achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
