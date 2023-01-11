GMUSD Board meeting agenda for Jan. 19
The Board of the Green Mountain Unified School District, made up of Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish and Chester, will hold its next meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Green Mountain High School Library/Media Center, 716 VT-103 in Chester, and via Zoom. To access via Zoom, click here or phone in at 646-876-9923. Below is its agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER
A. Roll call Action
II. Approval of Agenda
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. December 15, 2022, Regular Meeting
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. STUDENT REPORTS:
VI. NEW BUSINESS:
VII. Old Business:
A. Policies, Second Read
A.1. F36, Students who are Homeless
A.2. F37. Section 504 and ADA Grievance protocol
A.3. F35, Prevention of Sexual harassment as Prohibited by Title IX
A.4. E5, non-discriminatory Mascots and School Branding
VIII. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:
A. Superintendent Report (5 min)
B. Principal Report (5 min each)
C. Curriculum Reports (5 min)
IX. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT
X. FINANCIAL UPDATE:
XI. COMMITTEE REPORTS:
A. RVTC
B. TRSU Board
C. PD/Early Release
XII. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
XIII. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS:
XIV. POLICIES APPROVED AT THIS MEETING:
XV. NEXT MEETING DATE:
A. GMUSD Regular Meeting, February 16, 2023, GMUHS LLC and Zoom
XVI. Board Self Assessment:
XVII. ADJOURNMENT:
