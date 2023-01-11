RUN FOR OFFICE! Open seats in Andover, Athens, Cavendish, Chester, Grafton, Londonderry, Weston & Windham
The Chester Telegraph | Jan 11, 2023 | Comments 0
This is the time of year that residents can take out a petition to get on the ballot for Town Meeting Day elections. Below is the list of offices for the towns of Andover, Athens, Cavendish, Chester, Grafton, Londonderry, Weston and Windham. Jan. 30 is the date to get on the ballot for towns that elect officers by Australian ballot.
The legislature is currently considering whether to extend some of the flexibility in conducting annual municipal meetings that was available in 2021 and 2022 due to the Covid pandemic so there could be changes in the way some local meetings will be held. Stay tuned.
Nominations for town offices are made from the floor during the Town Meeting. For more information call 802-875-2765.
POSITION NUMBER
OPEN
LENGTH
OF TERM
Town Moderator
1 1 year
Auditor 1 3 years
Select Board 2 One 3-year term
and one 1-year
remaining of a
3-year term
Select Board 2 1 year
Town Clerk 1 3 years
Town Treasurer 1 1 year
Tax Collector 1 1 year
Cemetery Sexton 1 1 year
1st Constable 1 1 year
2nd Constable 1 1 year
Cemetery Commission 1 3 years
Pick up petitions at the Town Clerk’s Office, 25 Brookline Road, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. If you have any questions, call the Town Clerk’s Office at 802-869-3370. Petitions are due back in the Town Clerk’s Office by 1 p.m. Monday, Jan 30.
POSITION NUMBER
OPEN
LENGTH
OF TERM
Moderator 1 1 year
Town Clerk 1 1 year
Town Treasurer 1 1 year
Select Board 1 3 years
Select Board 1 1 year
Select Board 1 1 year
Lister 1 3 years
Auditor 1 3 years
Campbell Fund Trustee 1 3 years
Meetinghouse Committee 1 5 years
Cemetery Commission 1 5 years
Collector of Delinquent Taxes 1 1 year
Grand Juror 1 1 year
Town Agent 1 1 year
UHSD #27 representative 1 2 years remaining
of a 3-year term
Petitions are available at the Town Clerk's Office, 37 High St., from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information call 802-226-7291. Petitions are due back by 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30.
POSITION NUMBER
OPEN
LENGTH
OF TERM
Town Moderator
1 1 year
Town Agent 1 1 year
Auditor 1 1 year
Auditor 1 2 years
Auditor 1 3 years
Select Board 2 1 year
Select Board 1 3 years
Town Clerk 1 3 years
Town Treasurer 1 3 years
Town Grand Juror 1 1 year
Trustee of Public Funds 1 3 years
Green Mountain Unified
School District Director
1 3 years
Library Trustee 1 5 years
Petitions are available at the Town Clerk’s Office, 556 Elm St., between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. If you have any questions, call the Town Clerk’s Office at 802-875-2173. Petitions must have 25 to 30 signatures and are due back in the Town Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30.
POSITION NUMBER
OPEN
LENGTH
OF TERM
Town Moderator
1 1 year
Select Board 2 1 year
Select Board 1 3 years
Town Clerk 1 3 years
Town Treasurer 1 3 years
Town Grand Juror 1 1 year
Trustee of Public Funds 1 3 years
Green Mountain Unified School District Director 2 3 years
Agent to Defend Suits 1 1 years
Trustees of the Whiting Library 6 One 3-year term,
three with 1 year
of unexpired 3-year
terms and two 2-year
terms of unexpired
two-year terms.
Pick up petitions at the Town Clerk’s Office, 117 Main St., from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you have any questions, call the Town Clerk’s Office at 802-843-2419. Petitions are due back in the Town Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. Monday, Jan 30.
POSITION NUMBER
OPEN
LENGTH
OF TERM
Town Moderator
1 1 year
Town Clerk 1 3 years
Auditor 1 3 years
Delinquent Tax Collector 1 3 years
Select Board 1 3 years
Select Board 1 2 years
Lister 1 3 years
Library Director 3 3 years
Town Treasurer 1 3 years
Town Grand Juror 1 1 year
Trustee of Public Funds 1 3 years
Trustee of Campbell & Woolson Fund 1 3 years
Town Agent 1 1 year
School Director 2 To be announced
Union High School Director 1 3 years
Londonderry nominates and votes from the floor during Town Meeting. No petitions are necessary to run for office. For more information, call 802-824-3356.
POSITION NUMBER
OPEN
LENGTH
OF TERM
Town Moderator
1 1 year
Town Clerk 1 3 years
Town Treasurer 1 3 years
Select Board 1 3 years
Select Board 1 2 years
Lister 1 3 years
Constables 2 There will be an article
to allow the appointment
rather than election of
First and Second Constable
Cemetery Commission 1 5 years
Trustee of Public Funds 1 3 years
Weston nominates and votes from the floor during Town Meeting. No petitions are necessary to run for office. For more information call 802-824-6645.
POSITION NUMBER
OPEN
LENGTH
OF TERM
Town Moderator
1 1 year
Town Clerk 1 1 year
Town Treasurer 1 1 year
Select Board 1 3 years
Select Board 1 2 years
Lister 1 3 years
Library Trustee 1 5 years
Trustee of Public Funds 1 3 years
Constable 1 1 year
Collector of Delinquent Taxes 1 1 year
Cemetery Commissioner 1 5 years
Windham nominates and votes from the floor. No petitions are necessary to run for office. For more information call 802-874-4211.
POSITION NUMBER
OPEN
LENGTH
OF TERM
Town Moderator
1 1 year
Select Board 1 3 years
Lister 1 3 years
Library Trustee 1 5 years
Auditor 1 3 years
Constable 1 1 year remaining
of a 2-year term
School Director 1 3 years
Center Cemetery Commission 1 5 years
West Windham Cemetery Commission 1 5 years
North Windham Cemetery Commission 1 5 years
