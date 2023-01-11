RUN FOR OFFICE! Open seats in Andover, Athens, Cavendish, Chester, Grafton, Londonderry, Weston & Windham

| Jan 11, 2023 | Comments 0

© 2023 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Vermont’s towns are run by community minded folks who step up and serve in local government positions – from town clerks and select board members to Library Trustees, Listers, Constables and more.

This is the time of year that residents can take out a petition to get on the ballot for Town Meeting Day elections. Below is the list of offices for the towns of Andover, Athens, Cavendish, Chester, Grafton, Londonderry, Weston and Windham.  Jan. 30 is the date to get on the ballot for towns that elect officers by Australian ballot.

The legislature is currently considering whether to extend some of the flexibility in conducting annual municipal meetings that was available in 2021 and 2022 due to the Covid pandemic so there could be changes in the way some local meetings will be held. Stay tuned.

Andover 2023

Nominations for town offices are made from the floor during the Town Meeting. For more information call 802-875-2765.


POSITIONNUMBER
OPEN		LENGTH
OF TERM
Town Moderator
11 year
Auditor13 years
Select Board2One 3-year term
and one 1-year
remaining of a
3-year term
Select Board21 year
Town Clerk13 years
Town Treasurer11 year
Tax Collector11 year
Cemetery Sexton11 year
1st Constable1 1 year
2nd Constable11 year
Cemetery Commission13 years

Athens 2023

Pick up petitions at the Town Clerk’s Office, 25 Brookline Road, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. If you have any questions, call the Town Clerk’s Office at 802-869-3370. Petitions are due back in the Town Clerk’s Office by 1 p.m. Monday, Jan 30.
POSITIONNUMBER
OPEN		LENGTH
OF TERM
Moderator11 year
Town Clerk11 year
Town Treasurer11 year
Select Board13 years
Select Board11 year
Select Board11 year
Lister13 years
Auditor13 years
Campbell Fund Trustee13 years
Meetinghouse Committee15 years
Cemetery Commission15 years
Collector of Delinquent Taxes11 year
Grand Juror11 year
Town Agent11 year
UHSD #27 representative12 years remaining
of a 3-year term

Cavendish 2023

Petitions are available at the Town Clerk's Office, 37 High St., from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information call 802-226-7291. Petitions are due back by 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30.
POSITIONNUMBER
OPEN		LENGTH
OF TERM
Town Moderator
11 year
Town Agent11 year
Auditor11 year
Auditor12 years
Auditor13 years
Select Board21 year
Select Board13 years
Town Clerk13 years
Town Treasurer13 years
Town Grand Juror11 year
Trustee of Public Funds13 years
Green Mountain Unified
School District Director
13 years
Library Trustee15 years

Chester 2023

Petitions are available at the Town Clerk’s Office, 556 Elm St., between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. If you have any questions, call the Town Clerk’s Office at 802-875-2173. Petitions must have 25 to 30 signatures and are due back in the Town Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30.
POSITIONNUMBER
OPEN		LENGTH
OF TERM
Town Moderator
11 year
Select Board21 year
Select Board13 years
Town Clerk 13 years
Town Treasurer13 years
Town Grand Juror11 year
Trustee of Public Funds13 years
Green Mountain Unified School District Director23 years
Agent to Defend Suits11 years
Trustees of the Whiting Library 6One 3-year term,
three with 1 year
of unexpired 3-year
terms and two 2-year
terms of unexpired
two-year terms.

Grafton 2023

Pick up petitions at the Town Clerk’s Office, 117 Main St., from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you have any questions, call the Town Clerk’s Office at 802-843-2419. Petitions are due back in the Town Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. Monday, Jan 30.
POSITIONNUMBER
OPEN		LENGTH
OF TERM
Town Moderator
11 year
Town Clerk13 years
Auditor13 years
Delinquent Tax Collector13 years
Select Board13 years
Select Board12 years
Lister1 3 years
Library Director33 years
Town Treasurer13 years
Town Grand Juror11 year
Trustee of Public Funds13 years
Trustee of Campbell & Woolson Fund13 years
Town Agent11 year
School Director2To be announced
Union High School Director13 years

Londonderry 2023

Londonderry nominates and votes from the floor during Town Meeting. No petitions are necessary to run for office. For more information, call 802-824-3356.


POSITIONNUMBER
OPEN		LENGTH
OF TERM
Town Moderator
11 year
Town Clerk13 years
Town Treasurer13 years
Select Board13 years
Select Board12 years
Lister13 years
Constables2There will be an article
to allow the appointment
rather than election of
First and Second Constable
Cemetery Commission15 years
Trustee of Public Funds13 years

Weston 2023

Weston nominates and votes from the floor during Town Meeting. No petitions are necessary to run for office. For more information call 802-824-6645.


POSITIONNUMBER
OPEN		LENGTH
OF TERM
Town Moderator
11 year
Town Clerk11 year
Town Treasurer11 year
Select Board 13 years
Select Board12 years
Lister13 years
Library Trustee15 years
Trustee of Public Funds13 years
Constable 11 year
Collector of Delinquent Taxes11 year
Cemetery Commissioner15 years

Windham 2023

Windham nominates and votes from the floor. No petitions are necessary to run for office. For more information call 802-874-4211.


POSITIONNUMBER
OPEN		LENGTH
OF TERM
Town Moderator
11 year
Select Board13 years
Lister13 years
Library Trustee15 years
Auditor13 years
Constable11 year remaining
of a 2-year term
School Director1 3 years
Center Cemetery Commission15 years
West Windham Cemetery Commission15 years
North Windham Cemetery Commission1 5 years

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: AndoverCavendishChesterFeaturedGraftonLatest NewsLondonderryWestonWindham

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.