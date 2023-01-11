© 2023 Telegraph Publishing LLC

V

ermont’s towns are run by community minded folks who step up and serve in local government positions – from town clerks and select board members to Library Trustees, Listers, Constables and more.

This is the time of year that residents can take out a petition to get on the ballot for Town Meeting Day elections. Below is the list of offices for the towns of Andover, Athens, Cavendish, Chester, Grafton, Londonderry, Weston and Windham. Jan. 30 is the date to get on the ballot for towns that elect officers by Australian ballot.

The legislature is currently considering whether to extend some of the flexibility in conducting annual municipal meetings that was available in 2021 and 2022 due to the Covid pandemic so there could be changes in the way some local meetings will be held. Stay tuned.

Andover 2023 Nominations for town offices are made from the floor during the Town Meeting. For more information call 802-875-2765.





POSITION NUMBER

OPEN LENGTH

OF TERM Town Moderator

1 1 year Auditor 1 3 years Select Board 2 One 3-year term

and one 1-year

remaining of a

3-year term Select Board 2 1 year Town Clerk 1 3 years Town Treasurer 1 1 year Tax Collector 1 1 year Cemetery Sexton 1 1 year 1st Constable 1 1 year 2nd Constable 1 1 year Cemetery Commission 1 3 years

Athens 2023 Pick up petitions at the Town Clerk’s Office, 25 Brookline Road, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. If you have any questions, call the Town Clerk’s Office at 802-869-3370. Petitions are due back in the Town Clerk’s Office by 1 p.m. Monday, Jan 30.



POSITION NUMBER

OPEN LENGTH

OF TERM Moderator 1 1 year Town Clerk 1 1 year Town Treasurer 1 1 year Select Board 1 3 years Select Board 1 1 year Select Board 1 1 year Lister 1 3 years Auditor 1 3 years Campbell Fund Trustee 1 3 years Meetinghouse Committee 1 5 years Cemetery Commission 1 5 years Collector of Delinquent Taxes 1 1 year Grand Juror 1 1 year Town Agent 1 1 year UHSD #27 representative 1 2 years remaining

of a 3-year term

Cavendish 2023 Petitions are available at the Town Clerk's Office, 37 High St., from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information call 802-226-7291. Petitions are due back by 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30.





POSITION NUMBER

OPEN LENGTH

OF TERM Town Moderator

1 1 year Town Agent 1 1 year Auditor 1 1 year Auditor 1 2 years Auditor 1 3 years Select Board 2 1 year Select Board 1 3 years Town Clerk 1 3 years Town Treasurer 1 3 years Town Grand Juror 1 1 year Trustee of Public Funds 1 3 years Green Mountain Unified

School District Director 1 3 years Library Trustee 1 5 years

Chester 2023 Petitions are available at the Town Clerk’s Office, 556 Elm St., between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. If you have any questions, call the Town Clerk’s Office at 802-875-2173. Petitions must have 25 to 30 signatures and are due back in the Town Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30.



POSITION NUMBER

OPEN LENGTH

OF TERM Town Moderator

1 1 year Select Board 2 1 year Select Board 1 3 years Town Clerk 1 3 years Town Treasurer 1 3 years Town Grand Juror 1 1 year Trustee of Public Funds 1 3 years Green Mountain Unified School District Director 2 3 years Agent to Defend Suits 1 1 years Trustees of the Whiting Library 6 One 3-year term,

three with 1 year

of unexpired 3-year

terms and two 2-year

terms of unexpired

two-year terms.

Grafton 2023 Pick up petitions at the Town Clerk’s Office, 117 Main St., from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you have any questions, call the Town Clerk’s Office at 802-843-2419. Petitions are due back in the Town Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. Monday, Jan 30.







POSITION NUMBER

OPEN LENGTH

OF TERM Town Moderator

1 1 year Town Clerk 1 3 years Auditor 1 3 years Delinquent Tax Collector 1 3 years Select Board 1 3 years Select Board 1 2 years Lister 1 3 years Library Director 3 3 years Town Treasurer 1 3 years Town Grand Juror 1 1 year Trustee of Public Funds 1 3 years Trustee of Campbell & Woolson Fund 1 3 years Town Agent 1 1 year School Director 2 To be announced Union High School Director 1 3 years

Londonderry 2023 Londonderry nominates and votes from the floor during Town Meeting. No petitions are necessary to run for office. For more information, call 802-824-3356.





POSITION NUMBER

OPEN LENGTH

OF TERM Town Moderator

1 1 year Town Clerk 1 3 years Town Treasurer 1 3 years Select Board 1 3 years Select Board 1 2 years Lister 1 3 years Constables 2 There will be an article

to allow the appointment

rather than election of

First and Second Constable Cemetery Commission 1 5 years Trustee of Public Funds 1 3 years

Weston 2023 Weston nominates and votes from the floor during Town Meeting. No petitions are necessary to run for office. For more information call 802-824-6645.





POSITION NUMBER

OPEN LENGTH

OF TERM Town Moderator

1 1 year Town Clerk 1 1 year Town Treasurer 1 1 year Select Board 1 3 years Select Board 1 2 years Lister 1 3 years Library Trustee 1 5 years Trustee of Public Funds 1 3 years Constable 1 1 year Collector of Delinquent Taxes 1 1 year Cemetery Commissioner 1 5 years