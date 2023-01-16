Chester Cannabis Commission to report at Jan. 18 Select Board meeting

Chester’s Local Cannabis Control Commission at its organizational meeting last June. Telegraph file photo

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, the Chester Select Board meeting will include the first annual report from the Chester Local Cannabis Commission.

The public is invited to hear about the state of the legal cannabis industry in Vermont and specifically Chester as well as meet the local commission members.

The commission, which was created by the Select Board, is comprised of six members including Arianna Knapp, Reisa Alexander, Reisa Alexander, Barre Pinske, Ben Whalen,  Lee Gustafson and ​Tom Diak. Agendas and minutes of its meetings can be found here.
There will be an opportunity to ask the commission questions. The Select Board meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall, 556 Elm St.and via Zoom. Join the meeting by clicking here.

 

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

