Chester Select Board/Water and Sewer Commission agendas for Jan. 18
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday Jan. 18, 2023. After that meeting, its members will convene as the Commissioners of Water and Sewer. The meetings will be held at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129
Below are the boards’ agendas.
1. Approve Minutes from the January 4, 2023 Select Board Meeting
2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
3. Old Business
4. Update from Local Cannabis Control Commission
5. Discuss Citizen Advisory Committee
6. 2023 General Fund Budget Approval
7. 2023 Capital Plan/Bond Plan Approval
8. Review 2023 Town Warning
9. Service Line Inventory Loan/Grant Application
10. New Business/Next Agenda
11. Executive Session; Police Collective Bargaining Agreement
12. Approve Collective Bargaining Agreement
13. Adjourn
Water & Wastewater Commissioners Meeting
Following Select Board Meeting
1. Citizens Comments
2. Approve 2023 Water Fund Budget
3. Approve 2024 Sewer Fund Budget
4. Adjourn
