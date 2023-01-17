AARP addresses frauds, scams and con artists on Jan. 19

F

rom draining a victim’s bank account to opening new lines of credit, swindlers have several methods of using your personal information to steal from you.

Join AARP Vermont and Elliott Greenblott, state volunteer coordinator for the AARP Fraud Watch Network, at Neighborhood Connections, 5700 VT Route 11, Londonderry, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 for a presentation aimed at helping you stay safe from scams and identity theft ruses.

Greenblott will explain the why, how and basic defense regarding scams perpetrated over the internet. This presentation is continuously revised to address the latest cyber threats and addresses how to recognize malicious emails and pop-ups, as well as Wi-Fi issues arising from the increased use of tablets and smart phones.

Space is limited; call 802-824-4343 to reserve your seat.

Neighborhood Connections is a non-profit social services agency, located in Londonderry in The Mountain Marketplace, next to the U.S. Post Office.