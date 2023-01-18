College News
Southern New Hampshire University of Manchester, N.H., congratulates the following students on being named to the fall 2022 President’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
- Jennifer Dufield of Springfield
- Luke Pennell of Springfield
Rebekah McDaniel of Springfield has been named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List of Southern New Hampshire University, of Manchester, N.H. . The fall terms run from September to December. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Mitchell Rounds of Chester, the son of Dennis and Jan Rounds, a freshman at Thomas College in Waterville, Maine, was named to the President’s List for the fall 2022 semester with a GPA of 3.92.
