College News

Southern New Hampshire University of Manchester, N.H., congratulates the following students on being named to the fall 2022 President’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Jennifer Dufield of Springfield

Luke Pennell of Springfield

Rebekah McDaniel of Springfield has been named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List of Southern New Hampshire University, of Manchester, N.H. . The fall terms run from September to December. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Mitchell Rounds of Chester, the son of Dennis and Jan Rounds, a freshman at Thomas College in Waterville, Maine, was named to the President’s List for the fall 2022 semester with a GPA of 3.92.