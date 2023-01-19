By Shawn Cunningham

n a move that was a surprise to at least one board member, the Green Mountain Unified School District board voted tonight, Thursday, Jan. 19, to discontinue the use of the Chieftain name. The district had voted to stop using the image of a Native American in a headdress back in October 2021.

Some indicated that this was the last school mascot in Vermont that has been deemed racist and offensive to be removed.

Early in the meeting, student representatives said they understood the topic would come up and urged the board to take action noting that a mascot is meant to bring the school together, but that the Chieftain had become divisive.

The only mention of the topic on the evening’s agenda was the second-read approval of a school policy regarding “Non-discriminatory Mascots and School Branding,” which passed with little disagreement. That policy reads that the school will “by prohibiting the use of discriminatory school branding, which undermines the educational experiences of members of all communities and perpetuates negative stereotypes.”

At that point, board member Josh Schroeder echoed the sentiment that the mascot was dividing the school and moved to “retire” the name Chieftain from use in describing the activities of the high school, including on its sports teams.

“There’s a lot of history there,” said Schroeder. “We grow and we learn and we try to be more inclusive. It was strong at the time but it’s become discriminatory.”

Saying that she appreciated the “retire” wording,” board member Deb Brown said she has has four children who have been Chieftains and that she thought it means something special about leadership.

Board chair Joe Fromberger, a longtime school board representative from Andover, lent an historical perspective saying that Chester High School students were the Sentinels but when the merger that created GM in 1971 took place, it was the student body that chose the Chieftain name.

Lauren Fierman, superintendent for the Two Rivers Supervisory Union, explained that the policy the board had just approved calls on her to “assist the school board in its review of the district’s school branding to ensure compliance with the policy following any school branding changes or updates to the policy.”

She noted that the policy refers to race, creed or color and that while the intent of the name may have been to refer to leadership, it has referred to Native Americans.

“Nobody is more affiliated with this name than me and I am Native American, ” said athletic director Todd Parah, his voice cracking at times. “The mascot should unite, but it’s uncomfortable for me now in the world we live in.” Parah said he was proud of the name, but it was time to change.

The only reference to the topic on the agenda was as a routine second read of a school policy and Schroeder’s motion was not expected by Baltimore representative Adrienne Williams who said she wished it had been better warned so she could have gotten input from people in her town. While she voted in favor of the motion Williams said she felt “little bit ambushed.” Fromberger said he would let the motion proceed since it was “pertinent to the business at hand.”

The board voted 7 to 2 to retire the name effective immediately.

“It’s the right thing, but it is sad,” said Parah.

Change was a long-time in the making

he change was a long time in coming. The controversy over use of such images has roiled colleges and professional sports teams across the country – some with blatantly derogatory names and images such as the Washington Redskins football team.

Years ago, a group of Green Mountain students gave a detailed presentation to the school board explaining why such images and names are problematic and urging the board to be rid of the Chieftain name and its Indian head logo. But some alumni and students urged that it be kept because they believed it was a point of pride, honoring Native Americans such as the local Abenaki, and was not derogatory.

Then, in the spring of 2017, the school’s gym floor was refinished and the Indian head logo in the center of the floor was replaced with a map of Vermont and two smaller silhouettes in corners were removed.

That move surprised school board members who had been told the smaller images would remain. And at its September meeting, about 35 teachers, parents and students showed up to express their support of the Indian head logo. At the time, the board assured them that it was not considering removing the image and name.

By 2021, during Covid, the tide had begun to turn, with more people weighing in the image’s appropriateness. During a public forum in October, Carol McGranaghan, chair of the Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs, who described herself as an “Abenaki person,” told the forum that the word “chieftain” is a “colonizers’ word” that reflected their need to deal with the person in charge of a native group. “It’s not an Abenaki word, not the Abenaki culture.”

Student representatives to the school board also spoke in favor of a change. Greta Bernier said she wanted to feel proud of her community for choosing a mascot that’s inclusive. “It’s time to change the mascot,” she said.

At its next meeting in October, the board voted to stop using the Indian head image and address the Chieftain name at a later date, which happened tonight.

Cynthia Prairie contributed to this article.