Derry house project raises fund to cover panel system

C

ynthia Gubb, chair of the Mountain Towns Housing Project Fundraising Committee, says that the Bob Perry Lane project has raised sufficient funds to order the house panel system from LaValley’s in Ludlow. Gubb called it “perfect timing for the project. Placing the order now will ensure that the panel system will be constructed over the next three months and be ready for delivery this spring.”

Gubb continued, “In addition to the couple who donated the land for the project, we are incredibly grateful to over 70 individual donors, organizations, foundations, and businesses who have made a gift to make this project happen.” She also credited local contractors Hunter Excavating, Homestead Landscaping, Wadsworth Design Build, Frost Wells & Pumps and Jamaica Cottage Shop, all which have pledged services to help complete the project. A complete list of donors can be found by clicking here.

This project is a grassroots effort in the Mountain Towns area to begin addressing the need for affordable housing. The scope of the fundraising effort will not only get this project off the ground but help create a permanent fund for future housing projects.

Once completed and the house is sold, the MTHP will be ready with the necessary funds to invest in the next project, construction of a home similar to the Bob Perry Lane home or rehabbing an existing home, building a legacy organization that will continue to help provide affordable housing options into the future.

“The panel system will provide an enclosed shell complete with windows, doors, roof, shingles, insulated sheathing, and interior framing. We will continue to work hard at fundraising to coincide with the delivery of the shell. Our focus will now shift to cover the cost of materials needed to complete the interior of the house and to finish the exterior with clapboards and trim. We need to purchase all manner of construction supplies from wiring to bathroom fixtures to sheetrock to paint and so much more. We are confident we can get there as we have such a generous community that wants to make this project happen.”

A committee has begun working on the process and criteria for vetting applicants for buying the home. More information will be available about both shortly.

The Bob Perry Lane Project has not achieved its final fundraising goal and the MTHP needs your support. If you would like to make a gift to support this project, please make your check payable to: Mountain Towns Housing Project and mail it to P.O. Box 538, Londonderry, VT 05148.

You can make a gift online by visiting the website of the Second Congregational Church by clicking here. You can also donate through the Community Fund for Londonderry; make your check payable to: Community Fund for Londonderry, note that it is for the “Perry Lane Project,” and mail it to P.O. Box 399, Londonderry, VT

05148.

To volunteer to work on the site starting in the spring, visit the website and fill out the form or send an inquiry to mountaintownshousing@gmail.com.