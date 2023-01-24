Wildlife photographer presents talk, slideshow on Feb. 3 in Proctorsville

N

oted wildlife photographer and Proctorsville resident Tim O’Donoghue will present a slideshow and talk titled How to Photograph Wildlife at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.

The presentation, illustrated with his photos, will take place at the Cavendish Fletcher Community Library, 573 Main St., Proctorsville.

O’Donoghue is an accomplished photographer and has been an avid outdoorsman since his youth, always curious about plants and animals and why they lived in particular places. That led to a degree in Wildlife Management from the University of Connecticut and a career with the State Parks Division in Connecticut. Since retirement, he has pursued his passion as a wildlife photographer.

He will discuss his bird and other wildlife photos, as well as techniques and equipment used, with an emphasis on wildlife biology and the specific skills needed to photograph wildlife. This free presentation is recommended for ages 12 and up. In case of inclement weather, the presentation will be held on Feb. 10.

This is the latest in the Walk and Talk series, a committee of the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association. The CCCA is an umbrella organization supporting the work of different committees in our community. The series is designed to present topics of general ecological interest to the public in the Cavendish area.

For more information, contact Robin Timko by phone at 802-259-2327 or via e-mail.