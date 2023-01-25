Chester Dems seek donations for 18th annual Share Heat Fundraiser

A cold winter’s night

The Chester Town Democratic Committee is holding its 18th annual Share Heat Fundraiser. Because fuel prices have risen significantly, the need for heating fuel assistance to provide warmth and comfort continues to grow.

Your donation to the Share Heat Fundraiser will keep the heat on for those in our community who need help with home heating fuel bills.

Last year’s Share Heat Fundraiser demonstrated the extraordinary generosity and capacity of the community to provide support for neighbors. Donations and gifts of more than $2,500 helped to keep the heat on for a number of local families.

Make checks payable to the Chester-Andover Family Center and mail it to Dakin & Benelli, P.C., P.O. Box 499, Chester, VT 05143 by Feb. 28.

 

