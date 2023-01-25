Chester Dems seek donations for 18th annual Share Heat Fundraiser
Press release | Jan 25, 2023 | Comments 0
Your donation to the Share Heat Fundraiser will keep the heat on for those in our community who need help with home heating fuel bills.
Last year’s Share Heat Fundraiser demonstrated the extraordinary generosity and capacity of the community to provide support for neighbors. Donations and gifts of more than $2,500 helped to keep the heat on for a number of local families.
Make checks payable to the Chester-Andover Family Center and mail it to Dakin & Benelli, P.C., P.O. Box 499, Chester, VT 05143 by Feb. 28.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.