College News

Willem Bargfrede of Chester, the son of Michele and Dave Bargfrede, was named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List of Champlain College, located in Burlington. To make the college’s Dean’s List, a student must earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.
Madison Tennis of Springfield, an Elementary Education and Youth Development major, has been named to the President’s List of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, N.H., for the fall 2022 semester. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. Tennis is a at Plymouth State.
The following students were named to the President’s List at Castleton University in Castleton for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year. To qualify, students must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0. They are:
- Noah Distefano of West Townshend;
- Jairen Sanderson of West Townshend and
- Madison Wilson of Chester
The following students were named to the Castleton University Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year. To qualify, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 3.5. They are:
- Emery Benoit of Cavendish
- Travis Blake of Ludlow
- MacKenzie Martin of Ludlow
- Britney Phelps of Springfield
- Karissa Trzesiara of Ludlow and
- Jenna Veysey of Springfield
Olivia Moore of Chester, a Mathematics major, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y. To earn this honor, a student must achieve at least a 3.5 GPA.
