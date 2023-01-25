College News

Willem Bargfrede of Chester, the son of Michele and Dave Bargfrede, was named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List of Champlain College, located in Burlington. To make the college’s Dean’s List, a student must earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.

Madison Tennis of Springfield, an Elementary Education and Youth Development major, has been named to the President’s List of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, N.H., for the fall 2022 semester. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. Tennis is a at Plymouth State.

The following students were named to the President’s List at Castleton University in Castleton for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year. To qualify, students must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0. They are:

Noah Distefano of West Townshend;

Jairen Sanderson of West Townshend and



Madison Wilson of Chester

The following students were named to the Castleton University Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year. To qualify, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 3.5. They are:

Emery Benoit of Cavendish

Travis Blake of Ludlow

MacKenzie Martin of Ludlow

Britney Phelps of Springfield

Karissa Trzesiara of Ludlow and

Jenna Veysey of Springfield

Olivia Moore of Chester, a Mathematics major, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y. To earn this honor, a student must achieve at least a 3.5 GPA.