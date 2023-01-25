LWV speaker series on Impact of Climate Change on Vermont continues Feb. 8

T

he League of Women Voters of Vermont, in partnership with Kellogg-Hubbard Library, presents the fourth installment of its five-part 2022-2023 lecture series on The Impact of Climate Change on Vermont at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

This presentation will be a current legislative initiatives update and will provide a preview of relevant state legislation and the impact of past legislation. Panel members are state Sen. Andrew Perchlik and Rep. Gabrielle Stebbins; Jared Duval, executive director of Energy Action Network, will moderate.

The program will be hosted via Zoom and is open to the public. Attendance is free, but registration is required. You can register by clicking here.