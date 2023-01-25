Op-ed: GM founding principal says time is right to change the Chieftain

By Graham Nye

©2023 Telegraph Publishing LLC



W

hen the Green Mountain High School was created in 1971, Chester High School teams were known as the Sentinels.

As we transitioned from Chester High School to Green Mountain — a task that I played a role as principal of the newly built school — it was determined that because students would be coming from three other communities a new and fresh mascot needed to be selected.

Of course some students, especially those from Chester High, did not want change. But the students were then given the opportunity to vote and the Chieftain was selected.

The recent decisions of the board of the Green Mountain Unified School District to first retire the “Indian head” image and now the Chieftains name have been controversial.

At the time it was chosen, it was the students’ decision. And they believed it represented leadership and pride.

But now the current board has had little choice in retaining the Chieftain and its image since Vermont law has been established banning ethnic or racial images.

Times have changed and this time should be used for reflection — by the students and communities — on how public concerns should be addressed. Let the students nominate and select a new image. This is not a time to create division.

Graham Nye currently lives in Rhode Island.