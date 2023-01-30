Chester Select Board agenda for Feb. 1

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To access via Zoom, click here https://zoom.us/join . Meeting ID: 819 8884 2129 or ​ https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below is the agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the January 18, 2023 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Sign Loan Documents for WW Asset Management Plan

5. Sign Bond Documents for Paving and Capital Purchases

6. Solar Field Appraisal

7. New Business/Next Agenda

8. Executive Session; Town Manager Review

9. Adjourn