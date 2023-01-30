Springfield Humane Society hosts animal communication workshop Feb. 1

To help you connect better with your pets, Springfield Humane Society is hosting animal communicator Jeannie Lindheim, via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Wednesday Feb. 1.

Do you ever wonder what your animal is thinking and feeling?

Are there behavior issues that you are trying to solve?

Are there several animals in your household and would you like to understand their dynamics?

Are you struggling with end-of-life decisions?

Lindheim, author of Loving Animals: Conversations with an Animal Communicator, will discuss how animal communication works and the techniques that she uses. She will tell some touching stories and share a technique that you can use with your animals. There will be plenty of time for questions and answers.

Register through Eventbrite with a donation of any amount; all proceeds benefit the Springfield Humane Society, which is a 501c3. The Zoom link will be provided a couple of days prior to the event.

The Springfield Humane Society is dedicated to improving the quality of life for animals by providing protection, compassionate care and adoption services for homeless animals in Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish, Chester, Grafton, Londonderry, Ludlow, Springfield, Weathersfield, Weston and Windsor. Through public education, the organization advocates for a humane community by promoting responsible pet ownership and prevention of cruelty to animals.