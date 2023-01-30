VEDA offering short-term forgivable loans to all business sectors

As of Nov. 1, 2022, the Short Term Forgivable Loan Program application is open to all business sectors.

Businesses with fewer than 500 employees, operating since March 13, 2020 and suffering economic harm from Covid-19 may apply. The application deadline is 4 p.m., Friday,, March 31, 2023.

For application and guidelines visit the VEDA website.

The VEDA Short Term Forgivable Loan Program is made possible, in part, by a grant from the state of Vermont through the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, Department of Economic Development.