VEDA offering short-term forgivable loans to all business sectors
Press release | Jan 30, 2023 | Comments 0
As of Nov. 1, 2022, the Short Term Forgivable Loan Program application is open to all business sectors.
Businesses with fewer than 500 employees, operating since March 13, 2020 and suffering economic harm from Covid-19 may apply. The application deadline is 4 p.m., Friday,, March 31, 2023.
For application and guidelines visit the VEDA website.
The VEDA Short Term Forgivable Loan Program is made possible, in part, by a grant from the state of Vermont through the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, Department of Economic Development.
