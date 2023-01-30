Vocal trio In the Rough performs Feb. 18 in Weston

T

he vocal trio In The Rough will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Old Parish Church in Weston, 100 Main St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The trio is made up of Lisa Brigantino, Lori Brigantino and Andover resident Susan Haefner.

The concert will include traditional and contemporary folk songs and old-time tunes, as well as original songs and even a sing-along.

The members of In The Rough have been singing together since their days as students at the State University of New York at Fredonia. Over the years, they have performed at a variety of venues, including clubs, coffeehouses and house concerts. The trio has also appeared on all three of Lisa Brigantino’s commercially released original music albums.

“We are looking forwarding to providing a fun, joyful and thought-provoking evening of music at the Old Parish Church,” says Haefner, Little Yellow House Studio founder. “After several years of only being able to make music virtually, Lisa, Lori and I are excited to perform together in front of a live audience in such a warm and inviting space.”

There is a suggested donation of $10 at the door. Click here for more information.