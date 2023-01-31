Rep. Chase: Small business experience to serve well on House commerce committee

By Rep. Heather Chase

he energy in the Statehouse on the opening day of the legislative session on Jan. 4 was palpable. Children, grandchildren, friends and family joined legislators in the House Chamber as we were sworn in. One of my daughters joined me for the big day.

I felt honored to be representing the communities of Athens, Chester, Grafton and Windham.

Within days, committee assignments were made. I was pleased to be assigned to the Commerce and Economic Development Committee, where I believe my experience running a small business and serving on the Vermont Economic Progress Council will be put to good use.

The second and third weeks have been spent becoming familiar with the landscape of the Statehouse and learning about various aspect of state government. Representatives from the judiciary to corrections to non-profit organizations have appeared before the CEDC to introduce themselves and talk about their work.

As the session progresses, we will hear testimony from these agencies and others about legislation as it is introduced. Also in the coming weeks, the CEDC and the House as a whole will be reviewing Gov. Phil Scott’s proposed budget adjustments. Already, several bills have been introduced affecting child care, parental leave and shield laws, which, if passed, will have a big impact on the day-to-day lives of Vermonters. As these bills, and others, progress through committees and the House, I will keep you apprised.

This promises to be a busy (and interesting) legislative session.

I look forward to hearing from you with any thoughts on proposed legislation and to address any concerns you may have.

Thank you and please keep in touch.

Heather Chase of Chester represents the Windsor-Windham District 0f Athens, Chester, Grafton and Windham. She can be reached at Hchase@leg.state.vt.us