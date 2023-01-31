TRSU Board agenda for Feb. 2
The Board of Directors of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Ludlow Elementary School Development Room, 45 Main St. in Ludlow, and via Zoom. To access via Zoom click here or phone in at 646-876-9923. Below is its agenda.
I. Call to Order
A. Roll Call
II. Approval of Agenda:
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. January 05, 2023, Regular Meeting
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT:
VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:
IX. OLD BUSINESS:
X. NEW BUSINESS:
A. PD/early Release Calendar Discussion
XI. POLICIES APPROVED AT THIS MEETING:
XII. PUBLIC COMMENT:
XIII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:
A. March 9, 2023, 6:00pm Art Room at Cavendish Town Elementary School and Zoom (Change of date to the second Thursday of the Month)
XIV. Board Self Evaluation Discussion
XV. Adjournment Action
