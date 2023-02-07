Whiting celebrates National Library Lovers Month

W

hiting Library, 117 Main St. in Chester, is celebrating February as National Library Lovers Month.

Make a donation to the library and you’ll receive a heart to hang in the Library Lovers exhibit and the opportunity to share why you love your local library, books and community.

The next meeting of the library’s monthly Book Club is at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in the downstairs Community Room. Copies of this month’s selection, Wintering by Katherine May, are available for checkout.

Library Director Pamela Johnson-Spurlock is now offering Tech Help by appointment on Tuesdays. Do you need assistance getting started with eReaders or the Libby reading app, learning how to use your new phone or creating a flyer? Call the library at 802-875-2277 or send an email to set up an appointment.

