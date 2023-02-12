Chester Select Board agenda for Feb. 15
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, following a special meeting for a site visit at 5 p.m. at the Canal Street well location. The regular meeting will take place at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To access the meeting via Zoom, click here or https://zoom.us/join with Meeting ID: 819 8884 2129.
Below are the agendas.
5 p.m. Special Select Board meeting
1. Site Visit at Canal Street Well Location
6:30 p.m. Regular Select Board meeting agenda
1. Approve Minutes from the Feb. 1, 2023 Select Board Meeting
2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
3. Old Business
4. Canal Street Well boundary line discussion
5. Coin Drop; American Legion
6. Citizen Advisory Committee
7. Set New Ambulance Rates
8. Chester Community Garden Update
9. Certificate of Highway Mileage
10. New Business/Next Agenda
11. Executive Session; Town Manager Review
12. Adjourn
