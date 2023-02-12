Chester Select Board agenda for Feb. 15

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, following a special meeting for a site visit at 5 p.m. at the Canal Street well location. The regular meeting will take place at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To access the meeting via Zoom, click here or https://zoom.us/join with Meeting ID: 819 8884 2129.

Below are the agendas.

5 p.m. Special Select Board meeting

1. Site Visit at Canal Street Well Location

6:30 p.m. Regular Select Board meeting agenda

1. Approve Minutes from the Feb. 1, 2023 Select Board Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Canal Street Well boundary line discussion

5. Coin Drop; American Legion

6. Citizen Advisory Committee

7. Set New Ambulance Rates

8. Chester Community Garden Update

9. Certificate of Highway Mileage

10. New Business/Next Agenda

11. Executive Session; Town Manager Review

12. Adjourn