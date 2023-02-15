Andover looks to solutions for possible FY 2023 shortfall
Cynthia Prairie | Feb 15, 2023 | Comments 1
By Cynthia Prairie
Griswold said he estimated the situation based on $212,000 remaining for the rest of the fiscal year budget of $978,000. He included in his estimates three loads of salt, payroll, payroll tax, health insurance, heat, fuel and utilities. Not included in his calculations were mud season contingency and a 12% increase in health insurance.
“There are several (budget) lines over but there are several lines under, which is helping it balance a little,” Griswold said.
Town Clerk Jeanette Haight predicted that a series of upcoming events should help diminish any deficit, including that “interest rates have gone so high that we have earned a ton of interest on one of the bank accounts that we have.”
Robin Trask asked if American Rescue Plan funds could help at all, and Haight said she would look to see if those funds could be applied to budgeted items, freeing up town funds.
In other action, the board appointed resident Dexter Brown to the final vacancy on the town Zoning Board of Adjustment. And the road crew will be addressing an issue brought up by a Howard Hill resident, who complained about potholes flanking the bridge at the bottom of the road at Route 11, across from Hill Top Road. Haight also said that the process for updating the tax maps has begun.
Also, Robin Trask, Melissa Gates-Perry, Susan Leader and Richard Griswold, all of whom joined the board in 2022 after four members resigned, said that they would be seeking election to their seats at Town Meeting on Saturday, March 4.
The meeting adjourned after about 35 minutes.
Rescue plan funds should be used to fund capital improvements, not to plug operating deficits. Andover needs to improve its fire protection. Relying on another town that has nothing stationed in our town is grossly inadequate.