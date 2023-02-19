By Shawn Cunningham

n an emotionally charged meeting Thursday night, the board of the Green Mountain Unified School District heard from an 8th grade student and her grandmother who said that stress from racism that the girl has experienced since coming to the school last year has gotten to the point where the girl has considered harming herself.

However, a large portion of the extended public comment period was taken up by people who demanded that the school rescind its decision to retire the Chieftains name, which the board ultimately decided to do to allow for more public input or to “rebrand” the name Chieftains.

But first, Chester resident Beverly Hart came before the board to tell them that since her granddaughter Honore began attending the GM middle school, she has experienced a number of incidents of racist bullying — including being called the n-word by a student and seeing it written on the wall in the band room bathroom and on school bus seats.

“I want something done, stand up for her,” a visibly angry Hart told the school board. “If it doesn’t happen here, I’m willing to go further. I’m telling you, it’s not right. It’s wrong. There should be zero tolerance for this at Green Mountain, but there’s not. I want some help.”

Hart said that she, her daughter Kate and Honore have gone through the process to report the incidents to school officials but those reports haven’t gone up the chain, even to the point that Honore’s teachers were not aware of them. She said that she had received a single correspondence — from Associate Principal Ananda Donohue — that said that if she was not satisfied she could “see Meg Powden,” the former superintendent who left that role in June 2020.

“I suggest you update your form letters,” Hart said pointedly.

After Hart spoke, Honore, who identifies as Black, stood to read a letter she wrote to Gov. Phil Scott telling him of “racial jokes, writing … inappropriate things” that she is subjected to every week. “It’s embarrassing to have to continuously report these incidents … I was first exposed to major racism in the seventh grade at Green Mountain and it just kept on going.”

In spite of all of this, Honore wrote, she is trying to be a good student and keep up her grades since she is a school athlete. “But this has affected me personally in a negative way for far too long and I need this to stop.” When she finished reading the letter, the board and audience applauded.

“I think you’re very brave,” said board member Dennis Reilly, who added that he has “three grandchildren of color.” “What are we doing about this? This is unacceptable.”

Superintendent Lauren Fierman said in instances like this, the staff needs to “behave as though the school is on fire.”

“I want an immediate response,” said Fierman, who added that she and other staff members could not discuss the particulars of these kinds of cases in public due to privacy policies, but the school’s response should make the person who is being bullied feel safe and secure. “And that has not happened and it needs to happen,” she said.

“That has not happened for almost two years so I find it hard to believe it’s going to. I feel like you’re tolerating it,” said Hart.

Fierman replied, “I am completely OK with a headline that says we go too far to protect the rights of our students. I am not OK with one that says we’re not.”

“Well you better get ready, because that’s coming,” said Hart. “For a year and five months you have not provided Honore a comfortable and safe place to learn and I think you should pay for her to go somewhere else if you can’t provide it here.”

Board chair Joe Fromberger said he wanted a report from the administration before the next board meeting so that he could send it to board members in confidence. But Fromberger balked at the suggestion that the board include a discussion of the issue – with Honore and Hart in attendance – in the scheduled executive session.

That session was to discuss security or emergency response measures at the schools. Board members argued that bullying is a public safety issue while Fierman suggested it could be done in a separate session under another exemption to meet outside the public view.

Fromberger maintained that the bullying did not fit in the discussion of emergency response and that they could not hold an unwarned executive session. The board voted to overrule him, inviting Honore and her family into the closed door discussion at the end of the regular meeting.

‘Unretiring’ the Chieftain

ore than two dozen people showed up to call for the reinstatement of the name “Chieftain,” which was retired by the board at its January meeting. The image of a Native American in a Plains Indian headdress was retired in October 2021.

Amber Wilson, the board’s recording secretary, refers to herself as a proud Native American and, in the past, has spoken forcefully in favor of keeping the Chieftain. But on Thursday night, she stood to say that hearing from other Native Americans who are offended by the mascot was the beginning of her changing her mind on the issue. She noted that a mascot should be a uniting symbol, but this has become divisive and it is time to retire it, but not delete it from the history of the school.

“You can always be Chieftains if you choose,” said Wilson.

She did criticize the board’s move to retire the name without warning the vote so that the public could have input and agreed with board member Adrienne William’s comment that she felt ambushed by having a vote on the name during a routine vote on school policies.

Ludlow resident Otis Nelson presented Fromberger with a petition taken online with 531 signatures asking for the Chieftain name to be reinstated. He told Fromberger that 40 of those signatures were from students.

“I don’t see anything wrong with the name,” said Nelson, “I understand that the logo may be offensive to some, but the name is not offensive.”

Board members Deb Brown and Williams moved to rescind the vote to retire the name and to have a public discussion and vote again at a later date. Williams noted that there is no enforcement clause in the state law that requires schools to drop mascots that are racist or offensive, so the board need not worry about any penalties while it hears from the public.

Brown noted that in January, the board was approving a policy regarding mascots and the vote should not have been taken then.

Fromberger informed the board that the Rutland Chapter of the NAACP and a Native American organization called Gedakina have filed a complaint with the Vermont Agency of Education citing the Chieftain name as a violation of the state statute. Fierman said she has replied to the complaint, adding that it contained information that was out of date and incorrect.

The motion was dropped to allow public comment to continue and, after a long discussion, parent M.J. Miles suggested that since companies rebrand themselves, the school could rebrand the Chieftain.

Resident Jean Blanchard told the board that her nephews had played sports under the Chieftain mascot and that this action was breaking her heart. “The least you can do is leave the name,” she said.

And student Connor Miles, who also plays sports at GM, told the board that school spirit at the games has declined.

Making a motion to rescind the Jan. 19 vote, Williams said she thought it was possible to rebrand the name, but warned that the board should not “set and forget.” Williams said the school should work on it and then, addressing the audience said they should “support our students with the same passion” that they showed for the Chieftain.

The motion passed on a vote of 6-4.

Later in the meeting, student school board representative Marlayna King chided the board for rescinding the earlier vote and suggested that the issue will come up in the future.

The entire comment period was interesting because the board – after several training sessions on the role of the board with the Vermont School Boards Association – had adopted the stance that it would listen but not respond to public comment.

Declining enrollment and building usage

nder new business, Fierman noted that while the enrollment for Chester-Andover Elementary and Green Mountain High will decline marginally next year, the Cavendish Elementary student population is expected to drop by more than a 25 percent – from 88 students to 65.

She said it was time for the board to begin figuring out how to best utilize the district’s three buildings and that they should start holding extra meetings to talk about options for fiscal 2024-25. Fierman said – several times – that any changes are not for next year and that she hopes the public shows up for those meetings rather than after the fact.