Family Center’s Formal Wear Boutique opens March 2, donations needed
Press release | Feb 21, 2023 | Comments 0
The Formal Wear Boutique is being expanded in preparation for prom season. Please check your closets and donate formal attire that you no longer wear. There is a special need for modern prom wear for girls; large sizes are welcome. Additionally, wedding attire is always needed for bride, groom, attendants and the parents.
Beginning on Thursday, March 2, the Formal Wear Boutique will be open for prom shopping during regular hours or by appointment. For a suggested donation of $20, shoppers can select a complete outfit, including dress, shoes, wraps, jewelry, shirts, ties, suits and tuxedos.
Donations may be dropped off at the center on Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m., on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by special arrangement. Call 802-875-3236 and leave a message or send an email.
