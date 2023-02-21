Family Center’s Formal Wear Boutique opens March 2, donations needed

| Feb 21, 2023 | Comments 0

CAFC’s Formal Wear Boutique opens on Thursday, March 2.

The Chester-Andover Family Center, located at 908 VT-103 in Chester, is preparing for its annual community service project, Everyone Deserves a Special and Affordable Prom Outfit.

The Formal Wear Boutique is being expanded in preparation for  prom season. Please check your closets and donate formal attire that you no longer wear. There is a special need for modern prom wear for girls; large sizes are welcome. Additionally, wedding attire is always needed for  bride, groom, attendants and the parents.

Beginning on Thursday, March 2, the Formal Wear Boutique will be open for prom shopping during regular hours or by appointment. For a suggested donation of $20, shoppers can select a complete outfit, including dress, shoes, wraps, jewelry, shirts, ties, suits and tuxedos.

Donations may be dropped off at the center on Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m., on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by special arrangement. Call 802-875-3236 and leave a message or send an email.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeIn the Community

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.