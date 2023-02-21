LWV series on Impact of Climate Change on Vermont concludes March 8
Feb 21, 2023
This program looks at what individuals can do to address the issues presented by our rapidly changing conditions. The panel will be moderated by Middlesex Town Moderator Susan Clark and will feature Paul Zabriskie of Capstone Action Network, Laura Cavin Bailey of Vermont Council on Rural Development’s local Resilience Hubs project, and Johanna Miller, energy and climate Program director of the Vermont Natural Resources Council.
The program will be hosted via Zoom and is open to the public. Attendance is free, but registration is required. You can register by clicking here.
