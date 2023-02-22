Ernest Crosier, 73, of Chester

Ernest “Ernie” Crosier 73, of Chester, passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 at the Springfield Hospital in Springfield.

He was born May 3, 1949 in Randolph, the son of Bernard H. and Agnes (Bryant) Crosier. He attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School with the Class of 1967.

He served in the Chester Unit of the Army Reserves for 11 years.

On May 23, 1981, he married Sarah Vail at the Stone Church in Chester.

While in high school, Ernie worked at the Grand Union in Springfield. Following graduation, he worked at the Fellows Gear Shaper in Springfield, for the Town of Springfield and later for the Town of Chester’s Cemetery Department. Ernie also worked for Miller Construction in Windsor for many years, until he joined the Vail Law Office in 1981 as a paralegal for 40 years. He was proud of that work and excelled at it. Ernie also worked on occasion with the Adams Funeral Home in Chester and the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.

Ernie loved to read, being outdoors hunting, fishing and working on his wood pile. He also enjoyed country music. He was a member of the Chester Riding Club, the Chester Chamber of Commerce, the Chester Rod & Gun Club, the Chester American Legion Post 67 and the NRA. As much as he loved to hunt, he loved animals and was a champion at feeding the birds, and sometimes unwanted critters

He is survived by his wife Sarah of Chester, sister Candace Fortier (Wendell) of Richford, Vt., and brothers Wayne Crosier (Diane) of Palm Coast, Fla., and Lon Crosier (Aesuk) of South Korea. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Richard Vail (Bettie) of Pendleton, S.C., and four aunts: Betty Adams and Shirley Crosier of Vernon, Erlene Bryant of Dowling Park, Fla., and Beatrice Bryant of Springfield. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents Barney and Agnes Crosier and one sister Darlene Pudvah, his mother-in-law Ina Vail Adams, and his beloved dogs.

He loved his wife, his family, his dogs, and his trips to Maine with Sarah. He was a kind and gentle person with a wonderful sense of humor, and always willing to help someone in need.

A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Brookside Cemetery in Chester.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Hospital Development Fund P.O. Box 2003 Springfield, VT 05156 or by clicking here.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield.