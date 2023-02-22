Springfield High Theater Dept. presents ‘Curious Savage’ March 3-5

Springfield High School’s Theater Department presents The Curious Savage by John Patrick. Performances will be at the Springfield High School Auditorium, 303 South St., at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4, with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 5. Admission is by donation.

According to the Dramatists Play Service, the play revolves around Mrs. Savage, who has been left $10 million “by her late husband and wants to make the best use of it, despite her grown-up stepchildren’s efforts to get their hands on it. Knowing that the widow’s wealth is now in negotiable securities, and because they cannot get their hands on the fortune, the stepchildren commit her to a sanatorium hoping to ‘bring her to her senses.’ …

“Mrs. Savage meets various social misfits in the sanatorium. In getting to know them, she realizes that she will find happiness with them and plans to spend the rest of her life as one of them.”

Call 802-885-7954 with any questions or send an email to Rebecca Skrypeck. Check out the SHS Theater Department’s Facebook page.