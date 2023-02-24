Andover Select Board agenda for Feb. 27
The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27 at the Andover Town Office, 953 Andover Road, and via Zoom. To access via Zoom, click here. Meeting ID: 869 021 5007 and Passcode: 146374
1. Call Meeting to Order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes of February 13th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public vmay address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
A. Town Meeting – logistics, questions
B. Update on various grants
6. Highways / Garage:
A. Road Commissioner’s report
7. Old Business:
A. YTD budget update
8. Correspondence.
9. Financial Orders.
10. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Town Meeting 03/04/2023, 10 a.m.
Ballot counting 03/07/2023 7 p.m.
Next Select Board Meeting, Monday, 03/13/2023, 6:30 p.m.
