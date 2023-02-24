Chester Select Board agenda for March 1
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To access the meeting via Zoom, click here or https://zoom.us/join with Meeting ID: 819 8884 2129.
Below is its agenda.
1. Approve Minutes from the Feb. 15, 2023 Select Board Meeting
2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
3. Old Business
4. Citizen Advisory Committee Policy
5. Cruiser Purchase Approval
6. Use of ARPA Funds for Dugouts
7. Sign Loan Documents for Lead Line Inventory
8. Health Officer Appointment
9. Liquor Licenses:
- Sandri – Second Class & Tobacco
- MacLaomainn’s – First Class, Third Class & Entertainment Permit
- Jiffy Mart – Second Class & Tobacco
10. New Business/Next Agenda
11. Executive Session; Town Manager Review
12. Adjourn
