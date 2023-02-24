Laurene Metcalf, 78, formerly of Springfield

Laurene Emma Metcalf, 78, of Bushnell, Fla., passed away in Inverness, Fla., on Feb. 9, 2023. She was born in Springfield, Vt., on June 5, 1944 to Leon and Gladys Metcalf.

Laurene’s hobbies were completing puzzles, reading romance novels and visiting with family. She also loved Elvis and the color purple.

She loved her family very much, staying in contact by cards, phone calls and letters. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was known as a very caring, loving person.

She is survived by her daughter Melissa Harris (Forrest) of Webster, Fla.; granddaughter Jessica Padgett; three great-grandchildren; sisters Barbara Welker and Shirley Muther; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Jane Fuller.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Vermont. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the local no-kill animal shelter in Mrs. Metcalf’s name.