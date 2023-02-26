Scholarships available for Andover students
The scholarship is competitive, based on commitment and service to the community, not your GPA. All graduating high school seniors who live in Andover and are continuing their education are encouraged to apply. Completed scholarship applications are due May 11, with interviews scheduled for early June.
Download a scholarship application here.
If you are a graduating high school senior who lives in Andover and has been accepted into military service after graduation, please contact the Andover Town Clerk Jeanette Haight so that the scholarship committee can thank you for your service. This does not require an application.
