GM student exhibit at Whiting for Youth Art Month

In honor of Youth Art Month, examples of work created by middle- and high-school students at Green Mountain Union High School will be on display at Whiting Library, 117 Main St. in Chester, during regular library hours from Wednesday March 1 through Tuesday, March 28.

The library is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Celebrated each March, Youth Art Month was created in 1961 by the Arts and Creative Materials Institute to emphasize the importance of visual arts for students. This year’s theme is “Your Art, Your Voice.”

Library Director Pamela Johnson-Spurlock collaborated with GMUHS art teachers Marcia Dockum and Christa Valente to create the exhibit.

The month of March is set aside to promote art education. Art is an important means of expression for students of all ages. It helps children to explore their thoughts and emotions and translate them into something creative. Students become more self-aware, communicate better and have an improved sense of self-esteem and well-being when they practice the arts. Click here for more information about Youth Art Month.