Regional legislative breakfast set for March 13

A forum with area legislators will be held at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 13 at River Valley Tech Center, 303 South St. in Springfield. This event is sponsored by Springfield Regional Development Corp., Mt. Ascutney Regional Commission and the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The annual forum is being held in person for the first time since 2020. Legislators from the SRDC/MARC region have been invited to attend and will provide their insights on issues in the current legislative session. There will be an opportunity for audience members to ask questions.

The legislative breakfast is open to the public and is free of charge. Please click here or call the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce at 802-885-2779 to reserve a spot.