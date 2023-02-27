To the editor: Vote for Martha Dale for Londonderry Select Board

I would like to endorse Martha Dale, resident of Londonderry, as a candidate for the Londonderry Select Board. I have known Martha for many years as a neighbor, friend and professional colleague and have seen her succeed in many leadership roles.

She brings to the table many skills that include listening, discerning and identifying common goals, encouraging collaboration that results in consensus, and accomplishing the end goals. Martha will support our town’s efforts to address workforce housing issues, the updating of our zoning by-laws, fair and equitable tax rates, and work to create a positive, cooperative spirit on the Select Board.

Martha is currently involved with the Mountain Towns Housing Project, which is focused on building an affordable single-family home on Bob Perry Lane in Londonderry. In addition, she spearheaded getting the Derry Rink off the ground and built along with recruiting volunteers to maintain the rink throughout the winter (now in its second year of operation).

She serves on the Second Congregational Church’s mission committee, which directs funds to local, national and international community support and relief programs. She also serves on the Londonderry Beautification Committee and effectively gets townspeople to volunteer to water all of the flower boxes and barrels located through our town for the summer and fall season.

Martha is on the Ways and Trails committee under One Londonderry working to map and publish a guide (both paper and digital) to all of the hiking and biking trails in our community. And last but not least, Martha is the chair of the board of directors at Grace Cottage Hospital, our hometown medical care facility that services Londonderry and many other local communities.

Martha’s background in health-care management, her deep love of Vermont and specifically Londonderry, her involvement in many nonprofit organizations over the years, her family ties to the town that span many years, and her well-established commitment to our community makes her a perfect candidate for a position on the Select Board.

Cynthia H. Gubb

Londonderry

