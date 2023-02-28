ARPA funds info session at Cavendish Town Meeting, March 6

© 2023 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The Cavendish ARPA Committee will hold an info session at the Cavendish Town Meeting to discuss the use of the town’s ARPA funds. Town meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 6 at Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville.

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) distributed funds to all 50 states, providing resources needed to respond to the pandemic and its economic effects, as well as to build a stronger and more equitable economy during the recovery. Vermont distributed the money to all towns and cities, as well as to many state departments and agencies, to use for various purposes. Cavendish has received $421,631.

The ARPA committee is interested in hearing suggestions about use of the money from as many residents as possible. Committee members will briefly explain the U.S. Treasury Department’s restrictions on spending the funds, and lay out how they will solicit and receive suggestions from the public. They will also present a timeline, including deadlines for submissions. Final decisions on spending the funds will be made by the Cavendish Select Board.

For more information on Town Meeting click here or call the Town Office at 802-226-7291.