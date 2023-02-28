Fire engulfs old Adams Funeral Home in Chester
It is currently owned by Chester resident Lans Christenson, who lives across the street and had been rehabbing the building for several years with the intention of having apartments on the top floors and businesses on the first floor. According to tax records, the building, which sits at the prominent corner of Depot and Main, has 15 rooms.
There were no occupants in the building at the time of the fire, and work on the building had not taken place for quite a while.
Chester Fire Chief Matt Wilson and Chester Police Chief Tom Williams were in a meeting with Town Manager Julie Hance when an automatic alarm went off around 9:39 a.m. on Tuesday. Wilson left to attend to the situation. Two minutes later, the alarm sounded for a structure fire. Chester Police Chief Tom Williams, a firefighter in Springfield, then left and help set up hoses to fight the fire.
According to sources, the fire started in the back of the building, in the garage area. By 11:30, while firefighters were tearing off the roof to get to fire trapped underneath, others were spraying the bottom of the building to keep the fire from spreading. Shortly thereafter the Vermont State Police announced that Main Street was closed “until further notice.”
Firefighters were also cutting down a tree in front of the house for more access to the structure.
Firefighters from Springfield, Rockingham, Grafton, Proctorsville, West Weathersfield, Ludlow, Walpole and Bellows Falls were among those who responded.
The Adams Funeral home closed its doors in February of 2018. We will update this story as the day goes on.
