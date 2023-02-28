Photos sought for 2024 Cavendish calendar

P

reparations for the 2024 Cavendish calendar are under way, and planners are looking for local photos to be featured of Cavendish scenes taken by Cavendish residents.

The calendar has been produced for nearly 20 years by the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association.

The theme for 2024 is Cavendish Landscapes. Photos of mountains, woodlands, gardens, meadows, rivers, buildings and other features within Cavendish will be considered for publication. All photos will be displayed in the Cavendish Fletcher Community Library, and the public will vote on their favorites in June.

The purpose of the calendar is to bring a greater appreciation and sense of pride about the town, which is the foundation of conservation and good stewardship. Photos can include people or animals. Whether you are a full-time or a part-time resident, and even if you have never taken a picture of a sight that you appreciate in Cavendish, this is your chance to capture what you enjoy and share it with the community.

Application procedures and rules are available here. Please e-mail the CCCA or call Robin at 802-259-2327 with any questions.