Professionals of Color Network launches new member portal

BURLINGTON

V

ermont Professionals of Color Network — VT PoC — has announced the launch of a new member portal to provide a virtual point of connection for BIPOC communities across Vermont’s rural landscape. The portal resides within the popular website, and is the latest addition to VT PoC’s BIPOC Business Directory, Jobs Board, and Civic Engagement Positions listings. Click here to find it.

With the ongoing pandemic exacerbating the isolation experienced by many Vermonters, the launch of the member portal couldn’t be more timely. The member portal provides a virtual space for BIPOC professionals and businesses to network, access resources, and share their stories, experiences and challenges.

VT PoC’s new member portal enables registered VT PoC members to create their own profiles to connect them with other members across the state, share resources and collaborate on initiatives. VT PoC is currently building additions to the portal, such as exclusive access to valuable resources and tools like workshops, training programs, and mentoring opportunities, as well as enhanced social networking experience via the portal.