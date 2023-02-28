Professionals of Color Network launches new member portal
Press release | Feb 28, 2023 | Comments 0
With the ongoing pandemic exacerbating the isolation experienced by many Vermonters, the launch of the member portal couldn’t be more timely. The member portal provides a virtual space for BIPOC professionals and businesses to network, access resources, and share their stories, experiences and challenges.
VT PoC’s new member portal enables registered VT PoC members to create their own profiles to connect them with other members across the state, share resources and collaborate on initiatives. VT PoC is currently building additions to the portal, such as exclusive access to valuable resources and tools like workshops, training programs, and mentoring opportunities, as well as enhanced social networking experience via the portal.
Filed Under: Business & Personal Finance • Business in Brief
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.