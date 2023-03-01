College News

Paige Kelley of Ludlow, a Political Science major, has been named to the President’s List for the fall 2022 semester at the College of Charleston 0f Charleston, S.C. To qualify for President’s List (Highly Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.800 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.

AJ Aldrich of Springfield has been named to the President’s List for the fall 2022 at Husson University in Bangor, Maine. ‘s President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Aldrich has been enrolled in Husson’s Master of Science in criminal justice administration/Bachelor of Science in criminal justice with a concentration in psychology program. To qualify for the President’s List, a student must be enrolled as an undergraduate, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted for the semester, and achieve a 3.80 to 4.0 semester grade-point average. Credits from pass/fail classes do not qualify toward meeting the minimum credit hour requirement.

Jeff Lober of Chester, who is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in business administration with a concentration in entrepreneurship and small business management program, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester at Husson College in Bangor, Maine. Students who make the Dean’s List must be enrolled as an undergraduate student, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted for the semester, and achieve a 3.60 to 3.79 semester grade-point average. Credits from pass/fail classes do not qualify toward meeting the minimum credit hour requirement.

The following students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester at Grove City College in Grove City, Penn.

Corinne Lindberg of Cavendish and

Maya Lindberg of Cavendish

The following students have been named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester.

Allison Kenney of Chester and

Kaelie Peoples of Springfield

Niko Huber of South Londonderry has been named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology of Rochester, N.Y., for the fall semester of the 2022-2023 academic year. Huber is in the new media interactive development program.

Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.4; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y.

Olivia Bernier of Andover . Bernier, who attended Green Mountain Union High, is a member of the Class of 2024 and is majoring in conservation biology.

Hana Kusumi of South Londonderry. Kusumi, who attended the Stratton Mountain School, is a member of the Class of 2023 and is majoring in government and philosophy.

Emily Chamberlin, of North Springfield was named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll for the fall of 2022 at the University of Mississippi, in University, Miss. The Chancellor’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of at least 3.75.