Kate Lorenz, 42, formerly of Chester

K

atherine Doris Lorenz, formerly of Chester, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Belchertown, Mass., on July 21, 2022 due to heart failure caused by an allergic reaction to a wasp(s) sting(s). She was 42.

Kate was born in Rutland on April 10, 1980, the daughter of Nancie K. Lorenz and Steven J. Lorenz of Chester. She attended local schools in Cavendish and Chester as well as being homeschooled for a number of years. She graduated high school from Vermont Academy in Saxtons River, college from Wheaton College in Massachusetts and graduate school from American International College, also in Massachusetts.

Kate was loved by all whose lives she touched. She was an understanding, kind, joyful, sparkly, generous, thoughtful and enthusiastic person. Kate had a way of instantly and honestly connecting to people with sincerity and caring in her heart. Kate loved people and it has been said that she collected people or that they collected her. Kate was always a bright shining light to all who met her. She would light up any room with her infectious laugh, smile and energy.

Kate had many circles of people she cared about including family, friends and acquaintances. Her friendships always remained strong among the many youngsters she grew up with; her elementary, high school and college mates; her fans and fellow musicians from her 25 plus years of performing music; her many listeners on her radio show; and her students, parents and colleagues from her dozen plus years of teaching mostly preschoolers at the Sunderland Elementary School in Massachusetts.

Kate started singing and playing music very early in life and it has always been an integral part of who she is. Her voice resonated with a kind of wisdom and soul beyond her years. She has collaborated with countless musicians over the years including but not limited to the trio Rusty Belle (with her brother Matt), her own band Kate Lorenz and the Constellations, the Rear Defrosters, the Suitcase Junket (Matt Lorenz), and many well known musicians and groups from the southern Vermont and Western Massachusetts areas and elsewhere. She has been a staple on of the Pioneer Valley/Western Massachusetts music scene since the early 2000s.

Kate was also an avid listener whose taste in music defied convention. She collected epic amounts of vinyl records and had a radio show called the “The Vinyl Countdown” on Valley Free Radio in Massachusetts.

She loved spending time with children and found them an endless source of humor and inspiration. (Watch her “Slidetackle Into Your Heart” music video, to the right, for proof) Above all, Kate believed that music was the greatest medium for connecting all humankind.

Kate loved children, music, reading, writing, theater, art, poetry, children’s literature, the natural world and all things magical, glittery and sparkly. When you left her house, you were sure to have some glitter or sequins stuck to your clothing or body, and you always felt better in general. Kate’s gift to all of us was her modeling of how to be a be a generous and kind human being.

Kate’s family was very important to her and she loved them deeply. She is survived by her parents, Nancie and Steven of Chester, her husband Saurabh Gupta and her daughter Pearl Lorenz Gupta, by her brother Matt and his partner Christina, and their two children Ezio and Fia as well as her grandmother, Barbara Kornrumph, by her family in India, and many aunts and uncles, first and second cousins, as well as by her numerous friends from all across the planet.

There will be a musical tribute/concert with many regional performers in celebration of her life on May 20, 2023 at the Shea Theater, at 71 Avenue A in Turners Falls, Mass., with support from Signature Sounds Presents. Details and tickets will be available soon by clicking here. This musical tribute will also be a fundraiser for the Kate Lorenz Memorial Community Fund, which will provide support and scholarships to various arts and children’s organizations/programs/summer camps etc. Donations to the fund can also be sent to: Kate Lorenz Memorial Community Fund, P.O. Box 418 Chester, VT 05143. You may also make a donation on line by visiting her website here.

Please note that allergic reactions to insect stings is a very common accident and can have very serious ramifications. Consider consulting your doctor to see if you or family members are allergic and what you can do to be prepared for such an incident.

Thank you from the Lorenz/Gupta families to all of Kate’s family and friends who have provided support, and sent cards and messages over the last several months.