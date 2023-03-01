Rep. Chase hosts two constituent meetings Saturday
Press release | Mar 01, 2023 | Comments 0
State Rep. Heather Chase, representing the towns of Athens, Chester, Grafton and Windham in the Windsor-Windham District, will be available to meet with constituents at two venues on Saturday, March 4.
- From 9 to 10 a.m., she will be at MKT in Grafton, 162 Main St.
- From 11 a.m. to noon, Chase will be at the Whiting Library, 117 Main St. in Chester.
Please bring any questions or concerns.
Chase will also be attending the Town Meetings of Athens and Chester, both of which begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 6, and Grafton, which will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7 at Grafton Elementary School.
.
Filed Under: Chester • Grafton • Latest News • Windham
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.