Rep. Chase hosts two constituent meetings Saturday

State Rep. Heather Chase, representing the towns of Athens, Chester, Grafton and Windham in the Windsor-Windham District, will be available to meet with constituents at two venues on Saturday, March 4.

From 9 to 10 a.m., she will be at MKT in Grafton, 162 Main St.

From 11 a.m. to noon, Chase will be at the Whiting Library, 117 Main St. in Chester.

Please bring any questions or concerns.

Chase will also be attending the Town Meetings of Athens and Chester, both of which begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 6, and Grafton, which will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7 at Grafton Elementary School.

.