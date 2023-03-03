NOTICE: Andover postpones Town Meeting to Tuesday, March 7
Shawn Cunningham | Mar 03, 2023 | Comments 0
Due to the snow forecast and out of concern for everyone’s safety, the Andover Select Board called an emergency meeting today and voted unanimously to postpone Andover’s annual Town Meeting until 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 at the Andover Town Hall.
Feel free to contact the Andover Town Office clerk@vermontel.net with any questions.
