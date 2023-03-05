Sen. Welch seeks applications for spending projects

WASHINGTON

U

S. Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT) is now accepting applications for Congressionally Directed Spending projects.

The U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee authorizes each senator to request Congressionally Directed Spending projects for possible inclusion in the fiscal year 2024 appropriations bills. Constituents may suggest projects for Sen. Welch to request by filling out a survey (link below).

This survey will be open until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 16 and no responses can be considered after that deadline.

For access to the survey, project guidance documents, and additional information on Congressionally Directed Spending requests, click here.