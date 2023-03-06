International Women’s Day Womenpreneur Panel to be held March 8

Join Vermont Womenpreneurs’ cofounder Mieko Ozeki and six panelists at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8 for the International Women’s Day Womenpreneur Panel, a virtual event hosted by the Center for Women and Enterprise Vermont.

The panel will discuss:

Support and services available to womenpreneurs and where to find them.

The unique successes, challenges and barriers faced by women-owned businesses.

Intersectionality as it relates to womenpreneurs in Vermont.

Their own experiences as womenpreneurs in Vermont.

Those attending will be provided an opportunity to ask questions.

Click here to register.

Shortly after registering, ZOOM information for joining the event will be sent via e-mail. If you do not receive the link, check your spam/junk folders.