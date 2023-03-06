John F. Martens, 93, of Chester

J ohn F. Martens of Chester went to be with Jesus on March 1, 2023. He was born May 21, 1929 to Henry and Lizzie Martens of Inman, Kansas. in 1950, he married Dorothy Swartley of Gardenville, Penn., and in 1954 God called them to Vermont, to serve a small Mennonite church in Andover.

John filled many roles at Andover Community Church, including 34 years as co-pastor. He was a generous man, and steadfast in praying for others. He delivered milk for Idlenot Dairy, retiring 30 years ago. He enjoyed woodworking, selling woodcrafts at local fairs, watching his favorite basketball and baseball teams, and playing table games.

He is survived by sister Marie Regehr of Inman, Kansas; and children Joanie Parker (Bruce); Bloomingdale, Ill., Kathy Martens of Andover; John Loren Martens (Martha) of Middlebury, Ind.; and Daryl Martens (Kathy Jo) of Chester. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Andover Community Church, c/o Patti Gordon, 2625 Simonsville Road, Andover, VT 05143, or Bayada Hospice, P.O. Box 8081, Brattleboro, VT 05301.

Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 17 at Davis Memorial Chapel, 99 Summer St., in Springfield.

A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 18 at Andover Community Church, 928 Weston-Andover in Andover. A private burial will be held at a later time.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield.