John F. Martens, 93, of Chester
The Chester Telegraph | Mar 06, 2023 | Comments 1
J ohn F. Martens of Chester went to be with Jesus on March 1, 2023. He was born May 21, 1929 to Henry and Lizzie Martens of Inman, Kansas. in 1950, he married Dorothy Swartley of Gardenville, Penn., and in 1954 God called them to Vermont, to serve a small Mennonite church in Andover.
John filled many roles at Andover Community Church, including 34 years as co-pastor. He was a generous man, and steadfast in praying for others. He delivered milk for Idlenot Dairy, retiring 30 years ago. He enjoyed woodworking, selling woodcrafts at local fairs, watching his favorite basketball and baseball teams, and playing table games.
He is survived by sister Marie Regehr of Inman, Kansas; and children Joanie Parker (Bruce); Bloomingdale, Ill., Kathy Martens of Andover; John Loren Martens (Martha) of Middlebury, Ind.; and Daryl Martens (Kathy Jo) of Chester. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Andover Community Church, c/o Patti Gordon, 2625 Simonsville Road, Andover, VT 05143, or Bayada Hospice, P.O. Box 8081, Brattleboro, VT 05301.
Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 17 at Davis Memorial Chapel, 99 Summer St., in Springfield.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 18 at Andover Community Church, 928 Weston-Andover in Andover. A private burial will be held at a later time.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield.
Filed Under: Obituaries
About the Author:
Comments (1)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.
So sorry to hear of John’s passing. He lived a exemplifying life following the love of Jesus Christ. Getting to know him was a powerful influence on my life and so many of the Coolidge family. Prayers for his family.